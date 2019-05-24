Público
Las Cloacas del Interior Interior reconoce pagos al comisario Castaño, vinculado a Villarejo por la venta de armas a Arabia Saudí

El comisario Enrique García Castaño pidió declarar a Interior tras una exclusiva de 'Público' en el que se le relacionaba con venta de armamento a Arabia Saudí y Siria.

El comisario Enrique García Castaño, 'El Gordo', a su llegada a la Audiencia Nacional el pasado martes. | EFE

Enrique García Castaño, comisario de Policía conocido como el Gordo, podría declarar sobre el uso de fondos reservados en operaciones policiales, tal y como informa el diario digital El Confidencial. El periódico asegura que existen múltiples pagos con fondos reservados al comisario.

Castaño pidió declarar tras salir a la luz una exclusiva de Público sobre la venta de armas a Arabia Saudí y Siria. La información publicada por Carlos Enrique Bayo y Patricia López apuntaba que las grabaciones realizadas por Villarejo a las que tuvo acceso Público detallan las gestiones de ambos durante más de una década para mediar en negocios de ventas de armas a estos países de la península arábiga, aprovechándose de sus contactos en Interior y totalmente al margen del Ministerio de Defensa español.

La decisión del Gobierno de dejar declarar al comisario llega después de que el instructor del caso Villarejo solicitase a finales de 2018 a los investigados hablar de secretos oficiales, según cuenta el periódico. 

Interior ya ha desclasificado parte de la información requerida, pero piden al juez encargado que concrete la información que necesita para la investigación, ya que según El Confidencial, prefieren evitar facilitar información que pueda ser perjudicial para el Ministerio. 

