El vuelo de repatriación desde la isla de Tenerife programado para este miércoles con destino Dakar -el primero desde las islas a ese país desde 2018-, finalmente, no ha despegado de Madrid por motivos que se desconocen. 

Madrid

Actualizado:

El Ministerio del Interior ha suspendido el vuelo de repatriación a Senegal de inmigrantes llegados en patera o cayuco a Canarias que iba a realizar esta noche, el primero desde las islas a ese país desde 2018, han confirmado fuentes encargadas de su supervisión.

El vuelo, que partía de Madrid, originalmente había sido programado para aterrizar a las 20:35 horas del miércoles en Tenerife Norte, donde iban a ser embarcados los ciudadanos senegaleses devueltos a su país y los policías que los acompañaban con el propósito de despegar hacia Dakar a las 21:35 horas.

Las fuentes consultadas desconocen los motivos de la decisión y si en ella ha podido influir o no el brote de covid-19 que sufrió a principios de febrero el Centro de Internamiento para Extranjeros de Tenerife, que obligó a poner en cuarentena a los ciudadanos senegaleses con órdenes de devolución pendientes de ejecutar.

