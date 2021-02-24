MadridActualizado:
El Ministerio del Interior ha suspendido el vuelo de repatriación a Senegal de inmigrantes llegados en patera o cayuco a Canarias que iba a realizar esta noche, el primero desde las islas a ese país desde 2018, han confirmado fuentes encargadas de su supervisión.
El vuelo, que partía de Madrid, originalmente había sido programado para aterrizar a las 20:35 horas del miércoles en Tenerife Norte, donde iban a ser embarcados los ciudadanos senegaleses devueltos a su país y los policías que los acompañaban con el propósito de despegar hacia Dakar a las 21:35 horas.
Las fuentes consultadas desconocen los motivos de la decisión y si en ella ha podido influir o no el brote de covid-19 que sufrió a principios de febrero el Centro de Internamiento para Extranjeros de Tenerife, que obligó a poner en cuarentena a los ciudadanos senegaleses con órdenes de devolución pendientes de ejecutar.
(Habrá ampliación)
