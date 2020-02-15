Estás leyendo: Sánchez plantea para Catalunya un pacto "compartido y viable" que tenga un apoyo como el Estatut del 79

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Intervención del líder socialista Sánchez plantea para Catalunya un pacto "compartido y viable" que tenga un apoyo como el Estatut del 79

El líder socialista afirma que la única solución para abordar el conflicto territorial  catalán es "la solución dialogada". Tranquiliza a los barones y asegura que también afrontará "las necesidades territoriales apremiantes de otros territorios". 

El presidente del gobierno y Secretario General del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, durante su intervención en el Comité Federal del PSOE.
El presidente del gobierno y Secretario General del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, durante su intervención en el Comité Federal del PSOE.

MADRID

El secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, manifestó este sábado que el conflicto político con Catalunya debe solucionarse a través de la búsqueda de "soluciones compartidas y viables" que tengan un acuerdo tan amplio como el que obtuvo el primer autogobierno en Catalunya (en el referéndum de 1979, el Estatut fue respaldado por el 88,1% de los ciudadanos).

Sánchez, ante el Comité Federal de su partido, insistió en que ante el conflicto territorial,  "la única solución política es la solución dialogada", y aunque aventuró que el camino será largo, indicó que el "cambio de rumbo" ya ha empezado.

El líder socialista, no obstante, tranquilizó a los barones socialistas y dijo que Catalunya no es el único asunto que le preocupa, y que abordar este problema no significa que no se afronten "otras necesidades territoriales apremiantes"; entre la que citó el tren de Extremadura o los problemas de despoblación en Castilla y León.

(Habrá ampliación) 

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú