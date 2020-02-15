MADRID
El secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, manifestó este sábado que el conflicto político con Catalunya debe solucionarse a través de la búsqueda de "soluciones compartidas y viables" que tengan un acuerdo tan amplio como el que obtuvo el primer autogobierno en Catalunya (en el referéndum de 1979, el Estatut fue respaldado por el 88,1% de los ciudadanos).
Sánchez, ante el Comité Federal de su partido, insistió en que ante el conflicto territorial, "la única solución política es la solución dialogada", y aunque aventuró que el camino será largo, indicó que el "cambio de rumbo" ya ha empezado.
El líder socialista, no obstante, tranquilizó a los barones socialistas y dijo que Catalunya no es el único asunto que le preocupa, y que abordar este problema no significa que no se afronten "otras necesidades territoriales apremiantes"; entre la que citó el tren de Extremadura o los problemas de despoblación en Castilla y León.
(Habrá ampliación)
