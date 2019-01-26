El Boletín Oficial del Estado publica este sábado el real decreto aprobado por el Consejo de Ministros para paliar los daños causados por temporales y otras situaciones catastróficas.
Este real decreto se ha impulsado tras las fuertes lluvias e inundaciones que han causado importantes daños estos días en Cantabria y en Asturias, comunidad donde ha habido cuatro fallecidos.
Este decreto tiene por objeto adoptar medidas complementarias a las del acuerdo del Consejo de Ministros de septiembre de 2018 por el que se declararon zonas afectadas gravemente por una emergencia de protección civil la Comunidad Valenciana, por los incendios de agosto del año pasado, y Tui (Pontevedra), por la explosión de material pirotécnico en mayo.
También establece medidas complementarias a los acuerdos del Consejo de Ministros de octubre y noviembre pasados, que declararon zona gravemente afectada por emergencia de protección civil varios municipios baleares por las lluvias torrenciales y desbordamientos, además de otros puntos de Málaga, Sevilla, Cádiz, Valencia, Castellón, Tarragona y Teruel.
Esta norma señala que "los gravísimos daños personales y materiales" derivados de distintas situaciones "catastróficas", la magnitud de las emergencias y las medidas "necesarias para subvenir la grave perturbación" de las condiciones de vida de los ciudadanos y el pleno restablecimiento de los servicios públicos justifican la intervención de la Administración del Estado.
Y se recogen ayudas para paliar daños personales, materiales en viviendas y enseres, en establecimientos mercantiles, industriales, agrarios, marítimo-pesqueros, turísticos y de otros servicios, y por prestaciones personales o de bienes de personas físicas o jurídicas.
También se prevén beneficios y exenciones fiscales en casos de personas, empresas o establecimientos afectados por el temporal.
