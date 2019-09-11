Público
Investidura Batet se reunirá con el rey este jueves de cara a la ronda de consultas para una segunda investidura

La presidenta del Congreso se reunirá con Felipe VI en Zarzuela como paso previo a convocar la ronda de consultas de cara a un segundo intento de investidura. Batet hablará posteriormente con los grupos políticos para iniciar el trámite.

El rey Felipe VI durante la recepción a la presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet, tras la investidura fallida de Pedro Sánchez como presidente del Gobierno. /EFE

El rey Felipe VI durante la recepción a la presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet / EFE

La presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet, se reunirá este jueves con el rey de cara a la ronda de consultas para designar un candidato a presidir el Gobierno, tras la investidura fallida protagonizada por Pedro Sánchez. Fuentes de la Presidencia de la Cámara han informado de que el encuentro con Felipe VI tendrá lugar a las 9.00 horas.

((Habrá ampliación))

