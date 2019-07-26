Público
Investidura Calvo: "El Gobierno de coalición está rechazado por Podemos, y rechazado queda"

La vicepresidenta apela a la responsabilidad de PP, Ciudadanos y Unidas Podemos para evitar que haya nuevas elecciones

La vicepresidenta en funciones, Carmen Calvo, en su llegada a la sesión de investidura este martes. / Europa Press

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, manifestó este viernes que no se va a repetir la negociación con Unidas Podemos y no se volverá a plantear un Gobierno entre las dos fuerzas políticas: "El Gobierno de coalición está rechazado por Unidas Podemos, y rechazado queda", afirmó.

Calvo, tras la reunión del Consejo de Ministros, indicó que el PSOE hizo una oferta "razonable, equilibrada, realista y posible" que ha rechazado Unidas Podemos. "Ellos se han colocado en el espacio que les corresponde. Iglesias tendrá bajo su responsabilidad la cifra de dos investiduras fallidas de un presidente socialista, Un récord lamentable", añadió.

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno indicó que el PSOE va a seguir hablando con las tres principales fuerzas políticas para alcanzar la investidura, "pero aquí nadie puede eludir su responsabilidad. Ahora no hay candidato y la situación está en otro lugar", recalcó Calvo.

