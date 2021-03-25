barcelonaActualizado:
Las bases de la CUP han avalado el preacuerdo alcanzado con ERC en las negociaciones sobre la investidura del candidato republicano a la Presidencia de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, con el 59% de los votos, pese a no considerarlo suficiente.
Lo ha anunciado este jueves en rueda de prensa desde el Parlament la portavoz de la CUP en la Cámara catalana, Eulàlia Reguant, después de que los 1.401 militantes inscritos en las Asambleas Abiertas Parlamentarias de la formación hayan debatido sobre el preacuerdo con ERC. Estos son los resultados de su consulta, que incluía tres preguntas, la primera de las cuales era si la militancia da apoyo al preacuerdo con ERC: 564 votos a favor (59,31%), 367 en contra (38,59%) y 20 en blanco (2,10%).
Reguant ha afirmado que el preacuerdo con ERC "no tiene la profundidad" que debería tener el acuerdo, que preferirían que fuera más allá, pero que son conscientes de la capacidad de incidencia que las urnas les han dado en el hemiciclo, y ha llamado a Junts a la responsabilidad para sumarse al acuerdo.
Esto se traducirá en que en el pleno de investidura de mañana viernes los nueve diputados de la CUP votarán "afirmativamente" a la investidura de Aragonès, según ha avanzado en rueda de prensa la diputada Eulàlia Reguant, que ha emplazado a JxCat a "sumarse" a esta mayoría.
