Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Investidura Debate en el Congreso: sesión de investidura

Sigue en directo las sesiones para la investidura de Pedro Sánchez desde el Congreso de los Diputados.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Vista panorámica del Congreso de los Diputados durante el discurso de Pedro Sánchez. (ZIPI | REUTERS)

Vista panorámica del Congreso de los Diputados durante el discurso de Pedro Sánchez. (ZIPI | REUTERS)

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad