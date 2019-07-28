Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Investidura Echenique: "Sánchez e Iglesias no han vuelto a hablar"

El secretario de Acción Política de Unidas Podemos considera que el PSOE es el máximo responsable del fracaso de la investidura y lo acusa de querer "acaparar el 100% del poder del Gobierno" sin tener la mayoría absoluta.

Publicidad
Media: 2
Votos: 1
Pablo Echenique, el secretario de Organización de Podemos, durante la entrevista en 'Público' / CHRISTIAN GONZÁLEZ

Pablo Echenique, el secretario de Organización de Podemos, durante la entrevista en 'Público' / CHRISTIAN GONZÁLEZ

El secretario de Acción Política de Unidas Podemos, Pablo Echenique, ha afirmado que los líderes de PSOE y Podemos, Pedro Sánchez y Pablo Iglesias, no han vuelto a conversar desde la investidura fallida del jueves, como tampoco lo ha hecho él mismo con la vicepresidenta en funciones, Carmen Calvo.

En una entrevista en el diario La Razón, Echenique asegura que los responsables de la negociación de Podemos acudirán "a la llamada" del PSOE en cuanto rectifique y califica de "terrible irresponsabilidad" la posibilidad de que Sánchez "obligara a votar por querer quedarse con todo el poder".

El secretario de Acción Política de Unidas Podemos considera que el PSOE es el máximo responsable del fracaso de la investidura y lo acusa de querer "acaparar el 100% del poder del Gobierno" sin tener la mayoría absoluta.

Sobre las negociaciones, considera que a Podemos se le ofreció "una caja de regalo con un lazo" pero sin "herramientas" dentro "para resolver los problemas", tras un cambio de opinión del PSOE a raíz de las elecciones de mayo, cuando "empiezan a plantear que quieren el 100 % del Gobierno".

Echenique descarta un Gobierno "a la portuguesa" -en Portugal hay un Ejecutivo socialista en minoría apoyado parlamentariamente por partidos situados a su izquierda- y afirma que desde IU han indicado a Podemos que no se interpretó bien la postura de la formación encabezada por Alberto Garzón en su último comunicado.

Según apostilla Echenique, en IU "abren la puerta" a la posibilidad de cerrar un "documento programático" al final de su comunicado pero siguen defendiendo el Gobierno de coalición para España.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad