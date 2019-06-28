Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Investidura ERC y Bildu, más cerca de una posición común en la investidura de Sánchez

Las dos formaciones independentistas han indicado que su voto en el Congreso de los Diputados depende de Sánchez, de "lo que quiere hacer, si quiere apostar por el diálogo y la negociación o si prefiere mantenerse alejado de actitudes y posicionamientos democráticos".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
ERC y Bildu, más cerca de una posición común en la investidura de Sánchez. EFE/ Quique García

Una delegación de EH Bildu encabezada por Arnaldo Otegi (d), se ha reunido este viernes en Barcelona con la de la dirección de ERC liderada por Pere Aragonés (i), para coordinar sus políticas de coordinación. EFE/ Quique García

Las direcciones de ERC y EH Bildu, encabezadas por Pere Aragonès y Arnaldo Otegi, respectivamente, han constatado este viernes, en una reunión en Barcelona, que están "más cerca" de tener una posición común en la investidura del líder del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, sin concretar aún el sentido de voto.

En comunicado, las dos formaciones independentistas han indicado que su voto en el Congreso de los Diputados depende de Sánchez, de "lo que quiere hacer, si quiere apostar por el diálogo y la negociación o si prefiere mantenerse alejado de actitudes y posicionamientos democráticos".

Las dos fuerzas se han reunido para trabajar la coordinación estratégica para las Cortes Generales

ERC y Bildu no concretan el sentido de voto aún, dejando así abierta la posibilidad de una abstención, pero recalcan que comparten el mismo diagnóstico de la situación, en el sentido de que Sánchez debe apostar por el diálogo.

Por ello, consideran que están "más cerca de acordar un posicionamiento conjunto" de cara a la sesión de investidura y resaltan, a la vez, que es el momento de "poner en valor el independentismo progresista en Madrid".

Las dos fuerzas, que se presentaron en coalición en las elecciones europeas, se han reunido en Barcelona para seguir trabajando en el marco del acuerdo de coordinación estratégica en las Cortes Generales.

En la reunión en la sede de ERC han participado por parte de EH Bildu Arnaldo Otegi, Maddalen Iriarte, Mertxe Aizpurua y Gorka Elejabarrieta, mientras que los representantes de Esquerra han sido Pera Aragonès, Gabriel Rufián, Marta Vilalta, Sergi Sabrià y Carolina Telechea.

El encuentro se produce en pleno debate en la otra formación independentista catalana con representación en el Congreso, JxCat, que está entre el 'no' a Sánchez y la abstención, posición esta última que han defendido públicamente los presos Jordi Sànchez, Jordi Turull y Josep Rull y el expresidente catalán Artur Mas.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad