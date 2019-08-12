El Instituto Nacional de Estadística ya está comenzando los preparativos de cara a una posible repetición electoral. Según un documento de comunicación interna que ha publicado la Cadena Ser, la institución ha instado a las Oficinas Provinciales del Censo a comenzar las labores pertinentes "en previsión de que el 23 de septiembre se convoquen nuevas elecciones a Cortes Generales para su celebración el día 10 de noviembre".
Según lo dispuesto en el documento con fecha del pasado 8 de agosto, el INE ordena a los funcionarios que inicien la distribución de las mesas electorales, con la recomendación de la Junta Electoral Central de mantener las de los pasados comicios, y comenzar a actualizar los datos del censo.
En el texto, la institución comunica lo siguiente a los trabajadores: "Deberán comprobarse todos los datos (para cada mesa: nombre y dirección postal de su local electoral) y en el caso de detectar algún error o prever algún cambio, se comunicará a esta Delegación haciendo constar las correcciones oportunas”.
Con este movimiento, el INE pretende anticiparse a la posible convocatoria de elecciones, ya que, de producirse, esta llegaría justo después del periodo de vacaciones, lo que acortaría los plazos notablemente.
