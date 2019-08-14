Público
Investidura en Madrid Díaz Ayuso, elegida nueva presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid con los votos del PP, Cs y la ultraderecha de Vox

La candidata del PP obtiene 68 de los 67 votos necesarios para formar gobierno.

Isabel Díaz Ayuso pronuncia su voto favorable en la sesión de investidura de la Comunidad de Madrid. Ha resolutado elegida con el apoyo de PP, Ciudadanos y Vox. EFE/ Kiko Huesca

Se cumple el guión. La candidata del PP a presidir la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha obtenido la mayoría absoluta de la cámara autonómica para formar gobierno gracias al apoyo de Ciudadanos y la ultraderecha de Vox.

Díaz Ayuso se convierte así en la presidenta electa de la Comunidad de Madrid. La dirigente popular ha obtenido 68 votos a favor del PP, Ciudadanos y Vox (uno más que la mayoría absoluta, situada en 67 escaños), así como 64 votos en contra de PSOE, Mas Madrid y Unidas Podemos.

El portavoz socialista, Ángel Gabilondo, y candidato más votado en las elecciones ha sido el primero en felicitar a la nueva presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid.

Díaz Ayuso ha estado apoyada por el secretario general de su partido, Teodoro García Escudero; la portavoz en el Congreso del PP, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo y el nuevo alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida.

El próximo lunes tomará posesión de su cargo. La semana que viene revelará los nombres de las personas que conformarán su gobierno. A la salida del pleno, ha asegurado que primero llamará a su familia y después al presidente del PP, Pablo Casado.

