Se cumple el guión. La candidata del PP a presidir la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha obtenido la mayoría absoluta de la cámara autonómica para formar gobierno gracias al apoyo de Ciudadanos y la ultraderecha de Vox.
Díaz Ayuso se convierte así en la presidenta electa de la Comunidad de Madrid. La dirigente popular ha obtenido 68 votos a favor del PP, Ciudadanos y Vox (uno más que la mayoría absoluta, situada en 67 escaños), así como 64 votos en contra de PSOE, Mas Madrid y Unidas Podemos.
El portavoz socialista, Ángel Gabilondo, y candidato más votado en las elecciones ha sido el primero en felicitar a la nueva presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid.
Díaz Ayuso ha estado apoyada por el secretario general de su partido, Teodoro García Escudero; la portavoz en el Congreso del PP, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo y el nuevo alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida.
El próximo lunes tomará posesión de su cargo. La semana que viene revelará los nombres de las personas que conformarán su gobierno. A la salida del pleno, ha asegurado que primero llamará a su familia y después al presidente del PP, Pablo Casado.
