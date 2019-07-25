"Visibilidad y proyección política"; en eso consistía, a juicio de Unidas Podemos, la oferta de reparto ministerial que el PSOE le hizo este miércoles a los de Pablo Iglesias, antes de anunciar la ruptura de las negociaciones. El responsable del grupo confederal para las conversaciones con el Ejecutivo, Pablo Echenique, ha asegurado este jueves en una entrevista en la Cadena Ser que los socialistas les propusieron que hubiera "cuatro personas" en ministerios "para que ustedes tengan visibilidad y puedan formar parte del Gobierno, pero sin competencias".

Desde Unidas Podemos se habría rechazado la oferta, ha argumentado Echenique, porque "no hemos venido a la política a figurar, no queremos visibilidad y proyección política. No queremos un Gobierno a toda costa, lo que queremos es poder llevar a cabo políticas públicas que mejoren la vida de la gente".

El dirigente de Podemos ha desgranado algunos elementos de la oferta del PSOE, que incluiría los ministerios de Vivienda, Igualdad y Asuntos Sociales, pero "vacíos de competencias". Según ha explicado Echenique, "ese Ministerio de la Vivienda, que a día de hoy es una Secretaría General del Ministerio de Fomento, no tendría competencias para acabar con los desahucios sin alternativa habitacional ni para limitar los precios abusivos del alquiler".

En el caso del Ministerio de Igualdad, "que a día de hoy es una Secretaría de Estado, no tendría competencias para acabar con la brecha salarial entre hombres y mujeres, ni para implantar los permisos de maternidad y paternidad iguales e intransferibles, ni las escuelas gratuitas de 0 a 3 años. Estamos hablando de un decorado", ha lamentado Echenique.

((Habrá ampliación))