El portavoz de EH Bildu en el Congreso, Jon Iñarritu, ha explicado este lunes que si hubiera un tránsfuga en la votación de la investidura de Pedro Sánchez, las direcciones de los partidos que van a votar sí o abstenerse deberían ceñirse a un "plan antitamayazo" para evitar "el sabotaje de las extremas derechas". Así, la formación abre las puertas a cambiar su voto de una abstención a un "sí" si la situación lo requiere.
Así lo ha afirmado Iñarritu en una entrevista concedida a Catalunya Ràdio. EH Bildu optó en la votación de este domingo por la abstención, la misma postura que acogió la formación ERC, aunque los republicanos han asegurado que no se moverán de la abstención. Por su parte, los socialistas confían en que si se viera comprometida la votación, algunos diputados de ERC podrían cambiar al "sí".
La sombra de un tamayazo planea sobre la investidura después de que durante los últimos días, diferentes parlamentarios del PP, Ciudadanos y Vox hayan alentado a los diputados del PSOE para que cambien el sentido de su voto y evitar así que Pedro Sánchez sea investido presidente del Gobierno.
Del mismo modo, Iñarritu ha explicado que confía en que salgan los números. Según la aritmética parlamentaria, la investidura no sería efectiva tan solo con que uno de los diputados de los que se espera su sí o su abstención cambiara su intención de voto.
