Con un pacto entre PSOE y Unidas Podemos aún en el aire, ambas formaciones apuran las últimas horas de negociación previas al pleno del debate de investidura de Pedro Sánchez, que comienza el mediodía de este lunes. El candidato socialista a la presidencia del Gobierno iniciará su intervención a las doce de la mañana. Hará una exposición larga y se extenderá en explicar su programa político de gobierno sin límite de tiempo.
La sesión se reanudará a las cuatro de la tarde con la intervención de los grupos de la oposición, de mayor a menor, cada uno de los cuales contará con 43 minutos de intervención: 30 de discurso inicial, 10 de réplica y 3 de contrarréplica.
La primera jornada de la investidura finalizará con aquel grupo parlamentario que esté interviniendo a las 20.30 horas ya que no se reiniciará ningún debate nuevo después de esa hora, según el acuerdo alcanzado esta semana por la Junta de Portavoces.
Segunda seción
La segunda sesión comenzará a las nueve de la mañana del martes con el resto de intervenciones y después, la presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet, fijará la hora de la votación.
Si Sánchez suma 176 "síes", la mayoría absoluta, será investido; si no, se votará el jueves 25, 48 horas después, como dicta la Constitución.
En este caso, el Congreso volverá a abrirse, pero la sesión no será ni tan larga ni tan intensa. El candidato recordará su programa, aunque encapsulado en 10 minutos, y los líderes de la oposición podrán hablar durante cinco. No habrá debate.
Tras ello, Batet fijará una hora para la segunda votación. Si Sánchez recibe más "síes" que "noes", la mayoría simple, será investido y la presidenta del Congreso así lo comunicará al rey en La Zarzuela.
Votos necesarios
El PSOE y Unidas Podemos, si votan lo mismo, sumarán 165 "síes", muy por encima de los "noes" ya seguros de PP, Cs y Vox, que son 147. ERC y PNV (20 escaños entre los dos –no computa el de Oriol Junqueras por estar suspendido–) barajan la abstención. Si se dan estos números, Sánchez liderará un nuevo Gobierno.
