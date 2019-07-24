Público
Investidura Pedro Sánchez A Podemos no le convence la propuesta del PSOE: "No hay apenas avances"

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, y el responsable de las negociaciones con el Ejecutivo en Unidas Podemos, Pablo Echenique, mantienen este miércoles una reunión para tratar de llegar a un acuerdo que desbloquee la investidura.

19/09/2018.- El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, acompañado de la vicepresidenta, Carmen Calvo y el líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, a su llegada al Congreso para asistir a la sesión de control al Ejecutivo. EFE/Ballesteros

Pedro Sánchez y Pablo Iglesias en el Congreso de los Diputados / EFE

Unidas Podemos ya conoce la nueva propuesta del PSOE para un Gobierno de coalición, pero la situación es prácticamente la misma que el martes. La nueva oferta que han puesto sobre la mesa los socialistas no convence a los de Pablo Iglesias, y fuentes del partido aseguran que "no está habiendo apenas avances". Por ello, ante el optimismo manifestado desde algunos sectores del PSOE, llaman a "ser prudentes y no levantar las expectativas".

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, y el responsable de las negociaciones con el Gobierno, Pablo Echenique, mantienen una reunión este miércoles en "un lugar discreto" de Madrid con el objetivo de desbloquear la investidura a través de un acuerdo para un Gobierno de coalición.

