Unidas Podemos ya conoce la nueva propuesta del PSOE para un Gobierno de coalición, pero la situación es prácticamente la misma que el martes. La nueva oferta que han puesto sobre la mesa los socialistas no convence a los de Pablo Iglesias, y fuentes del partido aseguran que "no está habiendo apenas avances". Por ello, ante el optimismo manifestado desde algunos sectores del PSOE, llaman a "ser prudentes y no levantar las expectativas".

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, y el responsable de las negociaciones con el Gobierno, Pablo Echenique, mantienen una reunión este miércoles en "un lugar discreto" de Madrid con el objetivo de desbloquear la investidura a través de un acuerdo para un Gobierno de coalición.

