El Gobierno en funciones de Pedro Sánchez ha querido llamar a la calma y zanjar la polémica en torno al incremento de las pensiones y del Salario Mínimo Interprofesional (SMI), paralizado hasta que haya una investidura que desbloquee la situación política en España.
Tras el último Consejo de Ministros del año, que aprobó un decreto ley de medidas económicas en el que se apuntaba que las jubilaciones subirán un 0,9% cuando se forme un nuevo Gobierno, la Secretaría de Estado de la Comunicación ha lanzado un comunicado en el que aseguran que estas dos cuestiones son prioritarias para su Ejecutivo.
"Estando en funciones y ante la previsible formación de un nuevo Gobierno, es razonable posponer la aplicación de esta medida hasta que el Gobierno se halle en pleno uso de su capacidad propositiva y normativa, y sin perjuicio de que los efectos de la revalorización sean retroactivos desde el 1 de enero de 2020", asegura la portavocía oficial del Gobierno en funciones.
Para calmar la polémica suscitada tras la rueda de prensa de Isabel Celaá, desde Moncloa aseguran que los pensionistas "pueden estar seguros" de que el Ejecutivo "cumplirá con el compromiso adquirido".
