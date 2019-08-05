El PP continúa aprovechado el parón en las negociaciones de investidura para postularse como la alternativa para liderar el Gobierno, tras el fallido intento de Pedro Sánchez. Esta vez, el partido lo ha hecho a través de su secretario general, Teodoro García Egea, quien aseguró que Pedro Sánchez es "un elemento de bloqueo" para la democracia, además de apostillar que el socialista "no es de fiar".

Los populares ya siguieron la misma estrategia a finales del mes de julio, cuando el rey, Felipe VI, anunció que daría unos días de descanso a los partidos antes de iniciar una nueva ronda de consultas. Sin embargo, esta postura contrasta con lo estipulado por la Casa Real, pues ya aseguró en un comunicado el pasado 26 de julio que el monarca solo propondría un nuevo candidato cuando este diera muestras fehacientes de poder aunar una mayoría en el Congreso. A priori, todo parece indicar que el PP estaría lejos de recabar dicha mayoría.

García Egea ha aprovechado una reunión del Comité Ejecutivo Regional del PP de Cantabria para lanzar esta propuesta y criticar a Sánchez. "El dilema no es entre Pedro Sánchez y elecciones, el dilema es si hoy tenemos un candidato que suscite la confianza de todo el arco palamentario y Pedro Sánchez hoy es presidente del Gobierno, pero los que le hicieron presidente hace un año no se fían de él y por eso le dijeron no en junio y, bajo mi punto de vista, le pueden decir que no en septiembre", comentaba.

En este sentido, ha abierto la puerta a que ese "candidato de consenso" no sea del PSOE y también ha planteado la posibilidad de un Gobierno dirigido por la alianza PP-Cs con la abstención del resto de partidos constitucionalistas- Ello requeriría, por lo tanto, la connivencia de los socialistas.

García Egea ha afirmado que, tras lo ocurrido con Bildu en Navarra, se ha demostrado, a su juicio, que Pedro Sánchez "no es de fiar" y, por ello, el PP "no puede abstenerse" ante el posible intento de investidura.