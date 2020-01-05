Público
Investidura El PSOE ordena a sus diputados pernoctar el día 6 en Madrid para que no haya sorpresas

La dirección del grupo socialista envía un mensaje a sus parlamentarios para asegurar su presencia en el Congreso de los Diputados en la segunda votación de la investidura de Pedro Sánchez.

El candidato a la Presidencia del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, recibe el aplauso de sus compañeros de partido y de los de Unidas Podemos tras su última intervención en la segunda jornada del debate de su investidura como presidente del Gobierno, en el Congreso de los Diputados. EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

La dirección del Grupo Parlamentario Socialista ha remitido un mensaje a sus 120 diputados en el que les ordena que el próximo lunes, día 6 de enero, pernocten en Madrid para asegurar su presencia en el Congreso de los Diputados al día siguiente, cuando tendrá lugar la segunda y decisiva votación en la que previsiblemente Pedro Sánchez será investido presidente del Gobierno.

Fuentes parlamentarias socialistas trasladaron que el contenido literal del referido mensaje es el que sigue: “El martes día 7 votaremos a primera hora de la mañana. Por tanto, teniendo en cuenta las dificultades del tráfico madrileño en un día laborable, es preciso que todos y todas pasemos en Madrid la noche del día 6 al día 7. Saludos”.

De este modo, los socialistas quieren evitar sorpresas desagradables que eviten que Sánchez no obtenga mayoría simple en la votación que tendrá lugar el martes y tras la cual debería asegurar su investidura en su votación, ya que, si todos cumplen su palabra, será presidente del Gobierno con 167 votos favorables y 165 en contra.

