La dirección del Grupo Parlamentario Socialista ha remitido un mensaje a sus 120 diputados en el que les ordena que el próximo lunes, día 6 de enero, pernocten en Madrid para asegurar su presencia en el Congreso de los Diputados al día siguiente, cuando tendrá lugar la segunda y decisiva votación en la que previsiblemente Pedro Sánchez será investido presidente del Gobierno.
Fuentes parlamentarias socialistas trasladaron que el contenido literal del referido mensaje es el que sigue: “El martes día 7 votaremos a primera hora de la mañana. Por tanto, teniendo en cuenta las dificultades del tráfico madrileño en un día laborable, es preciso que todos y todas pasemos en Madrid la noche del día 6 al día 7. Saludos”.
De este modo, los socialistas quieren evitar sorpresas desagradables que eviten que Sánchez no obtenga mayoría simple en la votación que tendrá lugar el martes y tras la cual debería asegurar su investidura en su votación, ya que, si todos cumplen su palabra, será presidente del Gobierno con 167 votos favorables y 165 en contra.
