El 44,6% de los encuestados por laSexta, de ambas formaciones, no son partidarios, mientras que el 2,6% se ha abstenido.

18/7/2019.- El presidente el Gobierno español en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, durante una entrevista con la Sexta TV en la que insistió este jueves en rechazar la entrada en el Ejecutivo de Pablo Iglesias, líder de la coalición izquierdista Unidas Podemos (

El presidente el Gobierno español en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, durante una entrevista con laSexta este jueves. EFE/MONCLOA/Borja Puig de la Bellacasa.

Un 70,6% de los votantes socialistas apoya que Pedro Sánchez incluya a miembros de Unidas Podemos en su gobierno para que facilite la investidura. Es lo que se desprende del barómetro de laSexta, publicado este sábado, en el que casi un 53% de los encuestados, votantes de ambas formaciones, son partidarios de un gobierno socialista con miembros del partido morado. 

Dentro de este 52,8%, el 70,6% de los votantes del PSOE ha respondido a la pregunta: "¿Es partidario de que Pedro Sánchez incluya a miembros de Unidas Podemos en su gobierno para que facilite la investidura?". Por otra parte, el 95,6% de los simpatizantes morados apuesta por la presencia de políticos de la formación que lidera Pablo Iglesias en el nuevo gobierno.

El 44,6% de los encuestados no son partidarios, mientras que el 2,6% se ha abstenido. 

Este viernes, las negociaciones de cara a la investidura dieron un vuelco después de que Iglesias renunciara a formar parte del ejecutivo para llegar a un acuerdo con el PSOE. Ahora la pelota está en el tejado de la formación socialista, que cuenta con 48 horas para dar una respuesta al partido que lidera Pablo Iglesias. 

