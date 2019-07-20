Un 70,6% de los votantes socialistas apoya que Pedro Sánchez incluya a miembros de Unidas Podemos en su gobierno para que facilite la investidura. Es lo que se desprende del barómetro de laSexta, publicado este sábado, en el que casi un 53% de los encuestados, votantes de ambas formaciones, son partidarios de un gobierno socialista con miembros del partido morado.
Dentro de este 52,8%, el 70,6% de los votantes del PSOE ha respondido sí a la pregunta: "¿Es partidario de que Pedro Sánchez incluya a miembros de Unidas Podemos en su gobierno para que facilite la investidura?". Por otra parte, el 95,6% de los simpatizantes morados apuesta por la presencia de políticos de la formación que lidera Pablo Iglesias en el nuevo gobierno.
El 44,6% de los encuestados no son partidarios, mientras que el 2,6% se ha abstenido.
Este viernes, las negociaciones de cara a la investidura dieron un vuelco después de que Iglesias renunciara a formar parte del ejecutivo para llegar a un acuerdo con el PSOE. Ahora la pelota está en el tejado de la formación socialista, que cuenta con 48 horas para dar una respuesta al partido que lidera Pablo Iglesias.
