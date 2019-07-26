El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, ha acudido este viernes a reunirse con el rey Felipe VI nada más concluir el Consejo de MInistros, según informaron fuentes de La Moncloa, que enmarcaron el encuentro dentro de las reuniones habituales.
El encuentro no estaba previsto, y se produce sólo un día después de la fallida investidura del candidato socialista y tras la visita que realizó al jefe del Estado la presidenta del Congreso, Mertixell Batet, para informarle del resultado del pleno del pasado jueves.
Sánchez, en la entrevista que concedió a Telecinco, afirmó que quería ponerse de inmediata a hablar con el resto de fuerzas políticas para ver si había posibilidad de levantar el bloqueo político y volver a presentarse a una segunda investidura.
(Habrá ampliación)
