Investidura de Sánchez Calvo asegura que las negociaciones "no paran" desde que este viernes hablaron Sánchez e Iglesias

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno en funciones ha explicado que ella misma, Adriana Lastra y María Jesús Montero forman parte del equipo negociador socialista, que según ha indicado está manteniendo reuniones físicas con la contraparte negociadora en Unidas Podemos.

17/07/2019.- La vicepresidenta del Gobierno en funciones, Carmen Calvo, en declaraciones a los medios. / EFE - FERNANDO VILLAR

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno en funciones, Carmen Calvo, en declaraciones a los medios. EFE/FERNANDO VILLAR

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno en funciones, Carmen Calvo, ha apuntado este sábado que las reuniones de negociación entre el PSOE y Podemos para la investidura de Pedro Sánchez se mantienen "sin parar" desde que este viernes hablaron el presidente del Gobierno en funciones y el líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias.

En una entrevista en laSexta, Calvo ha rechazado por "cautela" y "prudencia" precisar cuántas carteras o qué perfiles de Podemos podrían entrar en el Gobierno, y a este respecto ha recalcado que antes de hablar de "áreas de participación donde ellos puedan estar" hay que tratar sobre "leyes", "trabajo" y "sustancia".

Calvo ha explicado que ella misma, la vicesecretaria general del PSOE, Adriana Lastra, y la ministra de Hacienda en funciones, María Jesús Montero, forman parte del equipo negociador socialista, que según ha indicado está manteniendo reuniones físicas con la contraparte negociadora en Podemos.

