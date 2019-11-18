La CUP ha empezado una ronda de contactos con ERC, JxCat y otras fuerzas nacionalistas representadas en el Congreso, como BNG y Bildu, así como con los Anticapitalistas (corriente dentro de Unidas Podemos), emplazándoles a votar no a la investidura del candidato del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez.
En un comunicado, la CUP han anunciado que en los próximos días los diputados Mireia Vehí y Albert Botrán tratarán de convencer a esas formaciones de "no pactar con el régimen del 78" y escuchar "las demandas de la ciudadanía movilizada". Para el partido, eso pasa por apostar por que "la solución al conflicto pase necesariamente por la amnistía (de los presos) y el derecho de autodeterminación".
"Ante la recentralización del Estado, la represión y la imposibilidad de garantizar derechos dentro del marco de la Constitución española, la CUP reivindica una respuesta a la altura de la calle por parte de los partidos independentistas y soberanistas que contribuya a la desestabilización del Régimen y profundizar en sus contradicciones", ha dicho la CUP.
Una semana después de las elecciones del 10N, ERC sigue oponiéndose, de momento, a facilitar la investidura de Sánchez, a diferencia de la postura que adoptó tras los comicios del 28A.
ERC, con un papel clave en el voto al contar con 13 diputados, ha urgido este lunes al presidente del Gobierno en funciones a "moverse más que nunca" para facilitar una "mesa de negociación" sobre el conflicto catalán, "donde no haya condiciones y se pueda hablar de todo", y ha asegurado que buscará la "unidad de acción" en Madrid con JxCat y otras fuerzas soberanistas.
