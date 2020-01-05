Público
Investidura Sánchez DIRECTO | EH Bildu: "No hay modelo democrátivo avanzado sin contar con los independentistas"

Sigue en directo la segunda jornada del debate de investidura. Se espera que la primera votación se lleve a cabo en torno a las 14.00h. 

Los diputados de Bildu, Mertxe Aizpurua (i) y Oskar Matute (c), junto al diputado de Unidas Podemos Juan López de Uralde (d). EFE

La primera jornada del debate de investidura dejó grandes momentos de tensión. Pablo Casado y Pedro Sánchez tuvieron cruces de insultos y descalificativos, Vox pidió la detención de Quim Torra y Ana Oramas, contra todo pronóstico, advirtió de que Coalición Canaria votará "no" en la investidura del líder socialista. 

La inhabilitación de Torra y Junqueras parece que no tendrá efecto en el Congreso de los Diputados, pero Inés Arrimadas pidió entre la bancada socialista que un "valiente" ejecutará un tamayazo y bloqueara la investidura. Y pese al consenso, Rufián no quiso que nadie se llevara a engaños: "Sin mesa, no hay legislatura". 

Mertxe Aizpurua vio intenciones ocultas en el PSOE

Mertxe Aizpurua, portavoz de EH Bildu en el Congreso, felicitó a Sánchez por llevar a cabo el pacto para formar Gobierno, pero advirtió de que "no hay modelo democrático avanzado sin contar con los indepdentistas", a no ser que se quiera unir "a la extrema derecha". 

La diputada vasca aseguró que "no hay una crisis de régimen porque se repitan elecciones, es al revés", mientras acusó a Sánchez de malas intenciones ante la última convocatoria electoral. "La última repetición electoral tenía como objetivo formar un gobierno que no dependiera de la izquierda independentista y el soberanismo". 

La intención del PSOE, según EH Bildu, era "dar una nueva capa de barniz al nuevo régimen, ese era el motivo de la nueva convocatoria electoral.

