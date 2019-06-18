En una reunión discreta y fuera de sus agendas públicas, Pedro Sánchez y Pablo Iglesias se reunieron ayer, lunes, por la tarde, en el palacio de la Moncloa para intentar llega a un acuerdo de cara a la investidura del candidato socialista aunque, según fuentes socialistas consultadas, no hubo avances significativos y no se ve cercano un pacto.
En dicho encuentro se trataron temas programático donde el acuerdo entre ambos líderes no parece difícil de alcanzar, pero sigue estancando el posible pacto en el acuerdo para formar un Gobierno de coalición, que continúa siendo una exigencia de Pablo Iglesias y que siguen sin aceptar los socialistas.
El encuentro entre los dos líderes, según avanzó Eldiario.es, estudió también la llamada fórmula del "Gobierno de cooperación", que propone el PSOE, pero que no acepta el partido morado si no hay miembros de esta formación en el Gobierno, a lo que hay una oposición mayoritaria en la dirección del partido, aunque acatarán lo que finalmente decida Sánchez.
De hecho, fuentes socialistas indicaron que las "posiciones están muy alejadas" en cuanto a la fórmula de Gobierno, aunque la predisposición del presidente es seguir buscando el entendimiento y mantener a Podemos como "socio preferente" durante toda la legislatura.
Por ello, el encuentro se saldó sin grandes avances , aunque ambos líderes han quedado en seguir manteniendo reuniones esta semana para intentar acercar las posiciones, que intentarán mantener en la máxima discreción.
Este ha sido el tercer encuentro entre Sánchez e Iglesias desde la celebración de las elecciones generales el pasado 28 de abril. Según fuentes conocedoras de la reunión, en la cita no se puso sobre la mesa un "plan concreto" sino que hubo "intercambios genéricos" sobre la idea de avanzar en un Gobierno de cooperación que ambos pactaron en su reunión en el Congreso de la semana pasada.
Pablo Iglesias aseguró ayer, antes del encuentro con Sánchez, que los socialistas le habían pedido "discreción" en las conversaciones y se mostró convencido de que logrará un acuerdo para que el próximo gobierno combine "la experiencia" del PSOE con "la frescura y valentía" de Unidas Podemos, del mismo modo que sucedió en la Comunidad Valenciana.
