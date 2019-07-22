El discurso de Pedro Sánchez no ha agradado a ninguno de los grupos de la Cámara. Los portavoces de los partidos han criticado la intervención del candidato a la investidura, que ha durado dos horas. Uno de los más críticos con el presidente en funciones ha sido el portavoz de ERC, Gabriel Rufián., que ha calificado el discurso de "decepcionante". "Es irresponsable y negligente. En más de dos horas de discurso ha hecho una apelación de tres segundos a los socios indispensables que necesita para llegar a La Moncloa. Ha hablado cero veces de Catalunya... Estamos más lejos del acuerdo que hace 24 horas".
También el portavoz del PNV, Aitor Esteban, ha criticado la intervención del líder socialista. "El PSOE cuenta con 123 diputados, y ha dado la impresión de que lo que estaba desgranando es la idea del PSOE, no el acuerdo con Podemos. Se debería haber centrado en temas concretos que cree que se pueden sacar adelante y, a partir de ahí, centrar complicidades con los grupos que podrían ser de ayuda". Esteban ha avanzado además que no mantiene contactos con los socialistas desde el día 8 de julio.
PP, Ciudadanos y Vox se han sumado a criticar el discurso de investidura del candidato. Para el secretario general del PP, Teodoro García-Egea, Sánchez "debería centrarse en lo que ha hecho en comunidades y ayuntamientos, que es pactar con Podemos". La portavoz de Ciudadanos en el Congreso, Inés Arrimadas, ha defendido que el líder socialista no ha tocado el asunto de la crisis en Catalunya "para no molestar a sus socios: "Es un discurso farsa. Rivera bajará en su intervención el discurso de Sánchez a la realidad", ha asegurado.
El portavoz de Vox en la Cámara, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, ha calificado el discurso del presidente en funciones como "el más patético en la historia de los discursos en 40 años de democracia. Sus propuestas son mesiánicas e irrealizables, y alientan la división de las dos Españas".
((Habrá ampliación))
