El primer secretario del PSC, Miquel Iceta, ha pedido este viernes la abstención de ERC en la investidura de Pedro Sánchez y ha asegurado que los socialistas catalanes están dispuestos a todo, incluso a "morderse la lengua", para que el acuerdo entre socialistas y republicanos llegue a buen puerto.
"Haremos lo que haga falta, incluso a veces nos morderemos la lengua, pero queremos que el PSOE y, especialmente Pedro Sánchez, sepa que tiene detrás, al lado, donde sea necesario al PSC empujando en la misma dirección", ha explicado en su intervención en el 14 Congreso del PSC, en la presentación del Informe de Gestión de la Comisión Ejecutiva del partido.
El primer secretario, que será reelegido el sábado como líder del partido, ha criticado al Govern que ha tachado de fracasado, dividido y agotado: "Con un presidente que solo sabe llamar a la polarización y a la confrontación. Un Govern que cuanto antes deje paso a otro, casi diría el que sea, todos saldríamos ganando".
