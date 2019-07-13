El ministro en funciones de Asuntos Exteriores, Josep Borrell, ha dicho este sábado que "es evidente que tendrá que haber dos catalanes en el Gobierno, con una presencia fuerte y determinante".
"Dentro de poco habrá una vacante, y se admiten voluntarios", ha dicho en la clausura de la Escuela de Verano del PSC, aunque ha pedido que no le feliciten por su próximo cargo hasta que supere el hearing del Parlamento Europeo para ser nombrado alto representante de la UE.
Además, ha acusado al independentismo de hacer "una campaña de desprestigio terrible" contra él, y también ha celebrado la negociación del partido para formar municipios y diputaciones en Catalunya, y ha bromeado diciendo que podrían echar una mano en Madrid.
