Investidura Sánchez El obstáculo que impide el pacto de Gobierno: reforma laboral y subida del salario mínimo

El PSOE rechaza entregar a Podemos el Ministerio de Trabajo, donde los de Pablo Iglesias llevarían a cabo esas medidas.

Pablo Iglesias se dirige desde su escaño a Pedro Sánchez. (KIKO HUESCA | EFE)

¿Cuáles son las principales diferencias entre las ofertas de PSOE y Podemos para llegar a un acuerdo para formar Gobierno? Básicamente, la formación de Pablo Iglesias quiere derogar la reforma laboral y subir el salario mínimo, dos medidas que no contempla la última propuesta del partido de Pedro Sánchez, quien rechaza entregar al partido morado el Ministerio de Trabajo, que sería el encargado de sacar adelante esas iniciativas.

Unidas Podemos hizo este jueves una nueva propuesta para desbloquear las negociaciones de la investidura, en la que pide una Vicepresidencia y tres Ministerios, entre ellos el de Trabajo. Sin embargo, la última oferta del PSOE, realizada ayer miércoles, no incluía esa cartera, de modo que los de Pablo Iglesias carecerían de competencias para tumbar la reforma laboral de Mariano Rajoy y para aumentar el salario mínimo interprofesional (SMI).

