¿Cuáles son las principales diferencias entre las ofertas de PSOE y Podemos para llegar a un acuerdo para formar Gobierno? Básicamente, la formación de Pablo Iglesias quiere derogar la reforma laboral y subir el salario mínimo, dos medidas que no contempla la última propuesta del partido de Pedro Sánchez, quien rechaza entregar al partido morado el Ministerio de Trabajo, que sería el encargado de sacar adelante esas iniciativas.
‼️ ÚLTIMA HORA— Ana Pardo de Vera P. (@pardodevera) 25 de julio de 2019
El #PSOE dice ahora que mantiene su oferta (el documento que redactaron ayer por la tarde para la prensa)
Vamos a comparar 🧐
OFERTA ÚLTIMA PSOE 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/KC40bP0azk
Unidas Podemos hizo este jueves una nueva propuesta para desbloquear las negociaciones de la investidura, en la que pide una Vicepresidencia y tres Ministerios, entre ellos el de Trabajo. Sin embargo, la última oferta del PSOE, realizada ayer miércoles, no incluía esa cartera, de modo que los de Pablo Iglesias carecerían de competencias para tumbar la reforma laboral de Mariano Rajoy y para aumentar el salario mínimo interprofesional (SMI).
