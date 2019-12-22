El portavoz del PP en el Senado, Javier Maroto, ha criticado al presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, el que "solo piensa en su silla y le da igual lo que sea con tal de quedarse donde está".
Así se ha referido Maroto durante la comida de Navidad del PP de León en la que ha participado junto al presidente del PP en Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, o el presidente provincial, Juan Martínez Majo.
En este sentido, ha reconocido que quiere hacer "un pacto imposible que va en contra de los intereses de España" y ha puesto de manifiesto que la mesa de negociación "es totalmente bochornosa e indigna".
Una situación que, a su juicio, se debe a la dispersión de los partidos de centro derecha que deberían "de haber ido juntos" y que hubiera supuesto que ahora mismo se hablara "de quien de Castilla y León fuese ministro del PP".
Ante eso se encuentra con un Pedro Sánchez "contento en La Moncloa" y que debe hacer reflexionar a este espectro ya que "hay mucha gente que estará pensando que hubiese sido una gran idea ir juntos".
Maroto ha vuelto a reconocer que el PP "no puede ofrecerse a facilitar el Gobierno" cuando está al frente del mismo un Pedro Sánchez que resulta "un problema para España y es de poco fiar".
