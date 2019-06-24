El líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, rechazó mantener una segunda reunión "discreta" con el presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, solicitada por la Moncloa el lunes de la semana pasada para tratar la investidura, según han confirmado fuentes de la formación naranja.
El partido justifica la negativa de Rivera a volver a sentarse con Sánchez con que ya le transmitió "en dos ocasiones y en persona, y otra en la reunión con el jefe de Estado", que sus votantes esperan que haga una "oposición seria, firme y constructiva", y que eso es incompatible con un supuesto apoyo al líder del PSOE.
También se apoya en que la Ejecutiva del partido ha respaldado no apoyar "ni por activa ni por pasiva" la investidura de Sánchez.
Así lo ha ratificado este lunes la dirección de Ciudadanos por 24 votos, frente a los cuatro que sí pedían abrir una vía de negociación con el líder socialista y tres abstenciones.
Las mismas fuentes aseguran que Rivera ya pidió a Sánchez en la última reunión pública que mantuvieron que formara gobierno "cuanto antes".
A diferencia del líder de Ciudadanos, el presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, sí ha accedido a reunirse de nuevo con Sánchez en un encuentro que ha tenido lugar este lunes, en el que el dirigente popular que le ha trasladado su negativa a facilitar su investidura.
Ambos han conversado además sobre los pactos en Navarra, la situación en Catalunya y las negociaciones sobre el reparto institucional europeo.
