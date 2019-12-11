Público
Público

Investidura de Sánchez Salida de tono de Page en plena negociación entre PSOE y ERC: "No quiero vaselina como regalo de Reyes"

"Queremos tener unos buenos Reyes, un buen 2020 y tener la conciencia tranquila", ha dicho, sumándose así a la críticas de otros barones socialistas. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Emiliano Page, presidente de Castilla-La Mancha, durante un acto sobre las emisiones de CMM. (EP)

Emiliano Page, presidente de Castilla-La Mancha, durante un acto sobre las emisiones de CMM. (EP)

El presidente de Castilla-La Mancha y secretario regional del PSOE, Emiliano García-Page, ha protagonizado este miércoles una salida de tono al bromear este miércoles, en plena negociación entre PSOE y ERC de cara a la investidura de Pedro Sánchez, que no quiere "vaselina" como regalo de Reyes.

"Yo para Reyes lo que no quiero, como no creo que quiera ningún español y española es vaselina. Queremos tener unos buenos Reyes, un buen 2020 y tener la conciencia tranquila", ha indicado durante su intervención en el acto de encendido simbólico de las emisiones de CMM en calidad 4K.

En este sentido, ha afirmado que le alegra como presidente que la región sea de las primeras en apuntarse a esta innovación y se ha referido también a que ya se están haciendo las pruebas del 8K.

"Una prueba de esas experimental del 8K no sería mala ponerla en las salas esas donde se reúnen para negociar", ha dicho, para agregar que "sería muy bueno saber los colores, los matices y hasta si es posible las intenciones". "Llegará la tecnología vislumbrar el alma y las intenciones. Qué difícil, a lo mejor se acababan las elecciones", ha señalado.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad