Investidura de Sánchez Sánchez fijará el 2 de julio con Batet la fecha de la investidura

Fuentes del PSOE insisten en que "España no tiene tiempo que perder y necesita un Gobierno cuanto antes" en un claro desafío al resto de la Cámara Baja para que cargue sobre la responsabilidad de cada grupo volver a repetir elecciones.

21/05/2019.- La duodécima presidenta del Congreso de los Diputados y la tercera mujer que ocupa este cargo, Meritxell Batet (i), y el presidente del gobierno Pedro Sánchez, durante la sesión constitutiva de las nuevas Cortes Generales que se celebra en e

Meritxell Batet y Pedro Sánchez durante la sesión constitutiva de las nuevas Cortes Generales. EFE/ Ballesteros

El Presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, se reunirá el próximo martes 2 de julio con la presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet, para fijar una fecha para la investidura.

"El candidato socialista tiene decidido presentarse cuanto antes al debate de investidura para que España tenga un gobierno progresista, europeísta y moderado", según informaron fuentes del PSOE.

Dichas fuentes añaden que Sánchez cree que España "necesita avanzar" y que el presidente en funciones "quiere liderar ese proyecto con sentido de Estado".

Desde el PSOE se insiste en que "España no tiene tiempo que perder y necesita un Gobierno cuanto antes" en un claro desafío al resto de la Cámara Baja para que cargue sobre la responsabilidad de cada grupo volver a repetir elecciones.

