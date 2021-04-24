Estás leyendo: La investigación policial por los balazos a un joven durante las protestas en Linares concluye sin identificar al agente que disparó

La investigación policial por los balazos a un joven durante las protestas en Linares concluye sin identificar al agente que disparó

Las pesquisas internas de la Policía no han sido concluyentes, según reza una misiva enviada a una asociación pro derechos humanos.

La investigación por los disparos de balas reales durante las protestas de Linares que terminaron con un joven herido ha concluido sin identificar al agente que realizó los disparos. Estas manifestaciones se produjeron después de que dos agentes fuera de servicio propinaran una brutal paliza a un padre y su hija menor de edad en plena calle.

Así lo asegura una carta firmada por Adriano José Rubio Martínez, comisario y jefe provincial de la Comisaría de Jaén dirigida a la Asociación Pro Derechos Humanos de Andalucía (APDHA) a la que ha tenido acceso Público.

"Como consecuencia de estos altercados y la respuesta policial, se
abrió una información reservada por el uso por error de un cartucho de
postas, siendo esta la IR 1-21, no habiendo sido posible concluir en
responsabilidad individual", asegura la misiva. 

Los enfrentamientos y las cargas policiales en Linares el domingo 13 de febrero dejaron dos manifestantes heridos por postas y 14 detenidos. Joaquín Maestre, un joven de 22 años, tuvo hasta 12 orificios de entrada y salida. Seis postas disparadas por error, según la versión policial. 

