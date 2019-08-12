Investigan la muerte violenta de una mujer encontrada semidesnuda en una calle de Barcelona

Los Mossos d'Esquadra investigan la muerte de una mujer de 46 años, cuyo cadáver ha sido hallado a primera hora de este lunes bajo el remolque de un camión, en el Paseo de Can Tunis del barrio de Sants-Monjuïc, en Barcelona.
Según ha informado la policía autonómica, el cadáver ha sido encontrado poco después de las 8 de la mañana, cuando la Guardia Urbana de Barcelona ha alertado a los Mossos.
La mujer estaba desnuda de cintura para abajo y con medio cuerpo bajo el remolque, por lo que los investigadores asumen que se trata de una muerte violenta, según han informado Cadena Ser y El País.
La fallecida es una mujer de 46 años de nacionalidad sueca, han detallado los Mossos.
La División de Investigación Criminal de los Mossos d'Esquadra ha abierto una investigación para aclarar las circunstancias del deceso y mantiene abiertas todas las hipótesis.
