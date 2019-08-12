Público
Investigan la muerte violenta de una mujer encontrada semidesnuda en una calle de Barcelona

La fallecida es de nacionalidad sueca de 46 años. Su cuerpo ha sido hallado bajo el remolque de un camión.

Los Mossos investigan la muerte de una mujer sueca en Barcelona, cuyo cuerpo apareció este lunes bajo un camión. Foto: Europa Press.

Los Mossos d'Esquadra investigan la muerte de una mujer de 46 años, cuyo cadáver ha sido hallado a primera hora de este lunes bajo el remolque de un camión, en el Paseo de Can Tunis del barrio de Sants-Monjuïc, en Barcelona.

Según ha informado la policía autonómica, el cadáver ha sido encontrado poco después de las  8 de la mañana, cuando la Guardia Urbana de Barcelona ha alertado a los Mossos.

La mujer estaba desnuda de cintura para abajo y con medio cuerpo bajo el remolque, por lo que los investigadores asumen que se trata de una muerte violenta, según han informado Cadena Ser y El País.

La fallecida es una mujer de 46 años de nacionalidad sueca, han detallado los Mossos.

La División de Investigación Criminal de los Mossos d'Esquadra ha abierto una investigación para aclarar las circunstancias del deceso y mantiene abiertas todas las hipótesis.

