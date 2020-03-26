Estás leyendo: Irene Montero defiende la manifestación del 8-M tras superar la cuarentena: "Hicimos lo que nos dijeron los expertos"

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Emergencia del coronavirus Irene Montero defiende la manifestación del 8-M tras superar la cuarentena: "Hicimos lo que nos dijeron los expertos"

La ministra de Igualdad denuncia el nivel de "saña, agresividad y odio" con el que la extrema derecha está ·intentando señalar a las mujeres", que además "no responde a un dato científico".

Fotografía de archivo de la ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero. - EFE
Fotografía de archivo de la ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero. - EFE

madrid

A.L. de miguel

La ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, ha reaparecido públicamente este jueves, tras superar el periodo de cuarentena posterior a haber dado positivo en el test de coronavirus, hace dos semanas. Así, en una entrevista en La Sexta, Montero ha aprovechado para defender la decisión del Gobierno de mantener la multitudinaria manifestación feminista del 8 de marzo.

"Hicimos en todo momento lo que dijeron expertos y autoridades sanitarias", defendía Montero. 

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú