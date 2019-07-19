La portavoz de Podemos en el Congreso, Irene Montero, ha señalado que su formación no tiene líneas rojas a la hora de plantear una negociación con el PSOE para formar un Gobierno de coalición, tras el veto expresado por Pedro Sánchez a la incorporación de Pablo Iglesias en un futuro gabinete.
En una entrevista en la Cadena SER, la dirigente de la formación morada ha recalcado que su partido plantea las conversaciones para un Ejecutivo de coalición "sin vetos, ni líneas rojas" y se ha mostrado confiada en que el acuerdo "caerá por su propio peso". Ante la pregunta de si la entrada de Iglesias en el Gobierno es condición sine qua non para alcanzar un pacto, Montero ha insistido: "No tenemos líneas rojas".
Sobre la posibilidad de que sea Montero quien entre en el Gobierno, la dirigente de Podemos no ha querido valorar esta hipótesis, asegurando que el debate "no es de nombres".
La coalición "caerá por su propio peso"
Pese a la tensión dialéctica de esta semana entre ambos partidos, Montero cree que el acuerdo con el PSOE para un Gobierno de coalición "caerá por su propio peso", ya que rectificará su posición y se abrirá a compartir el Gobierno con Podemos.
Con todo, ha criticado que este jueves Sánchez dijera que no se dan las condiciones para que Iglesias sea ministro y asegurara que necesita un vicepresidente que "defienda la democracia española".
"Ya hemos hecho una vez presidente a cambio de nada. Quien defendió la moción fuimos nosotros y fue Pablo Iglesias", ha recordado Montero, afeando las "hostilidades" del PSOE en la negociación.
