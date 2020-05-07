Estás leyendo: Irene Montero y Salvador Illa comparecen en la Comisión para la Reconstrucción Social y Económica

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

En directo Irene Montero y Salvador Illa comparecen en la Comisión para la Reconstrucción Social y Económica

Irene Montero y Salvador Illa comparecen en la Comisión para la Reconstrucción Social y Económica.
Irene Montero comparece en la Comisión para la Reconstrucción Social y Económica.

Madrid

Actualizado:

Público

09.00h - Irene Montero

La ministra de Igualdad comparecen ante la Comisión para la Reconstrucción Social y Económica, para informar en relación con el objeto de la Comisión en el ámbito de sus competencias.

11.00h - Salvador Illa

El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, comparece ante la Comisión para la Reconstrucción Social y Económica.

14.00h - Unai Sordo (CCOO)

El Secretario General de CCOO, Unai Sordo, comparece ante la Comisión para la Reconstrucción Social y Económica.

16.00h - Rafael Matesanz (ONT)

El creador de la Organización Nacional de Transplantes (ONT), Rafael Matesanz Acedos, comparece ante la Comisión para la Reconstrucción Social y Económica.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público