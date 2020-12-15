La presidenta madrileña Isabel Díaz Ayuso vuelve a ir a la contra del Gobierno central. Con la nueva ley de educación -la conocida como Ley Celaá- a punto de tramitarse, la dirigente conservadora ha anunciado este martes que el Consejo de Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid tramitará un decreto para elevar a diez años la duración de los conciertos educativos en la Comunidad de Madrid. Actualmente los conciertos tienen una duración de seis años.
Según la Ley Orgánica de Educación, está en el margen de las competencias autonómicas el poder elevar la duración de los conciertos de los colegios. "Hemos decidido que para dar mayor seguridad a las familias que optan por la educación concertada vamos a alargar estos conciertos hasta diez años de modo que no vencerán dentro de dos años, sino dentro de seis y tendrán, por tanto, más tiempo para seguir optando libremente a este modelo educativo", ha expuesto Ayuso en un acto sobre la firma de un protocolo para promover el producto autóctono.
(HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN)
