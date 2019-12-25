Podemos e IU registran Adelante Andalucía como partido para tener "seguridad jurídica"

Podemos Andalucía e IU-CA han decidido registrar en el Ministerio del Interior a Adelante Andalucía como partido para tener, ante todo, la "seguridad jurídica sobre el proyecto de unidad que significa" dicha marca.
Fuentes de Adelante Andalucía han confirmado que el registro del partido se produjo justo antes de las últimas elecciones generales del 10 de noviembre. Como se recordará, la coordinadora general de Podemos Andalucía, Teresa Rodríguez, planteó la posibilidad de concurrir a dichos comicios bajo la marca Adelante Andalucía, en lugar de Unidas Podemos, pero ello no contó con el visto bueno de la formación a nivel federal.
El registro de Adelante Andalucía –adelantado por eldiario.es–, según fuentes de la formación, fue una "decisión absolutamente orgánica, tomada en el consejo de coordinación de Podemos Andalucía, llevada a cabo junto a la dirección de Izquierda Unida y debatida con el resto de fuerzas políticas que forman Adelante Andalucía (Izquierda Andalucista y Primavera Andaluza)".
Han añadido que el motivo por el que se registró el partido fue "tener seguridad jurídica sobre el proyecto de unidad que significa Adelante Andalucía" y han recordado que, de hecho, en Andalucía hay precedentes de "robo de marcas, como el caso de Ganemos Córdoba en las municipales".
Asimismo, han señalado que no es la primera vez que Podemos registra una marca de una coalición electoral, puesto que Podemos a nivel fue el primero en hacerlo, con el registro de Unidas Podemos como partido en el Ministerio del Interior.
