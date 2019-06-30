Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

IU rompe con Podemos en La Rioja y pide negociar la investidura con el PSOE

Izquierda Unida ha escenificado el desencuentro y ha emplazado al PSOE a negociar "en base a un documento con diferentes puntos".

Publicidad
Media: 2
Votos: 2
El coordinador general de IU, Alberto Garzón (d), acompañado por la concejal, Idoia Eguileor (c), y el coordinador general de IU, en La Rioja, Diego Mendiolaha (d), durante su participación en un acto público de Izquierda Unida celebrado hoy en Logroño. E

El coordinador general de IU, Alberto Garzón (d), acompañado por la concejal, Idoia Eguileor (c), y el coordinador general de IU, en La Rioja, Diego Mendiolaha (d). EFE/Abel Alonso

Izquierda de La Rioja comunicará en las próximas horas al PSOE su disposición a negociar un programa político para apoyar la investidura de la socialista Concha Andreu al frente del Gobierno regional y hacerlo al margen de la coalición Unidas Podemos.

IU en La Rioja ha celebrado este domingo una reunión de su Consejo regional, abierta a los militantes, y después han comparecido ante los medios de comunicación su coordinador, Diego Mendiola, y la diputada regional de Unidas Podemos Henar Moreno.

En las pasadas elecciones autonómicas la lista liderada por la socialista Concepción Andreu fue la más votada y obtuvo 15 diputados; pero para lograr la mayoría absoluta necesitaría el apoyo de las dos diputadas que obtuvo Unidas Podemos, una procedente de IU (Moreno) y otra de Podemos; el PP logró 12 diputados y Ciudadanos 4.

El PSOE y Unidas Podemos alcanzaron un acuerdo hace días para la formación de la Mesa del Parlamento de La Rioja y empezaron a negociar la investidura de Andreu.

Pero ya desde antes de ese acuerdo dirigentes de IU y Podemos en La Rioja manifestaban sus diferencias de criterio respecto a participar en un Gobierno de coalición, algo que acepta Podemos y que IU supedita a acordar antes un programa de Gobierno.

Este domingo IU ha escenificado esa diferencia de criterio y ha emplazado al PSOE a negociar con ellos "en base a un documento con diferentes puntos" porque "antes de conocer qué personas ocupan los cargos hay que acordar las políticas que se van a desarrollar", ha dicho Mendiola.

Moreno, por su parte, ha afirmado que la negociación con IU "es algo independiente de lo que el PSOE haga con otros partidos" y ha acusado a Podemos de "incumplir los compromisos suscritos para crear Unidas Podemos en La Rioja" y de "tratar de suplantar a IU en las negociaciones con el PSOE" para convertir a Concha Andreu en la primera presidenta de La Rioja y que el PSOE rompa con 24 años de mandatos del PP.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad