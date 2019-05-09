Público
Iván Espinosa de los Monteros Vox avisa al PP: "Tendremos que llegar a acuerdos para gobernar"

Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, director de campaña del partido ultraderechista, reprocha a Pablo Casado que les tache de fuerza de extrema derecha. "Si somos la extrema derecha supongo que no querrán nuestro apoyo", afirma el dirigente de Vox.

Iván Espionosa de los Monteros en una imagen de archivo. | (EFE)

El vicesecretario de Relaciones Internacionales y director de campaña de Vox, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, ha reprochado este jueves al PP que tachen de extrema derecha a Vox, cuando a su juicio, están "destinados a entenderse" tras las próximas elecciones autonómicas y municipales del 26 de mayo.

"Es desconcertante que el PP nos califique de extrema derecha cuando les estamos apoyando en el gobierno andaluz y tendremos que llegar a acuerdos para gobernar", ha manifestado Espinosa de los Monteros en una entrevista en COPE, recogida por Europa Press.

El diputado electo de Vox ha asegurado que los partidos de centro derecha, PP y Ciudadanos, "están destinados a entenderse" tras las elecciones autonómicas y municipales, ya que, advierte, tendrán que llegar a acuerdos para gobernar en muchas comunidades autónomas y municipios.

"Si somos la extrema derecha supongo que no querrán nuestro apoyo", ha respondido Espinosa de los Monteros al PP. Y se ha mostrado convencido de que Vox obtendrá buenos resultados y el PP necesitará su apoyo en algunos municipios y comunidades autónomas tras las elecciones del 26 de mayo.

Iceta en el Senado, "una amenaza"

Preguntado por la decisión del PSOE de nombrar a Miquel Iceta como presidente del Senado en la próxima legislatura, Espinosa de los Monteros ha señalado que "representa una amenaza para los españoles", en cuanto a la idea de plantear un reférendum en Cataluña e indultar a los presos del 'procés'.

"La unión de izquierda y separatismo es muy peligrosa", ha avisado el vicesecretario de Relaciones Internacionales de Vox, al tiempo que ha criticado que Iceta "está bailando de manera indefinida con el separatismo".

