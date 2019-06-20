La izquierda balear llega a un principio de acuerdo para gobernar Baleares

PSOE, Podemos y los econacionalistas de MÉS per Mallorca han alcanzado esta pasada madrugada un principio de acuerdo para gobernar las Islas Baleares durante los próximos cuatro años, han confirmado fuentes de esta negociación que ha durado varias semanas.

De este modo, la presidenta socialista en funciones, Francina Armengol, será investida la próxima semana de nuevo en el cargo, en lo que será su segunda legislatura consecutiva al frente del gobierno autonómico.

El acuerdo se ha logrado tras intensas negociaciones que han concluido con la decisión de que el Govern balear tenga 11 consellerias y que Podemos y MÉS gestionen cada partidos dos departamentos, mientras que los socialistas dirigirán siete.

También está cerrado que el socialista Vicenç Thomàs sea elegido esta mañana presidente del Parlament balear. De la Mesa de la cámara legislativa también formarán parte Gloria Santiago, de Podemos, como vicepresidenta primera, mientras que la secretaría primera de la Mesa será para Joana Aina Campomar de MÉS.

El vicepresidente segundo será José Manuel Lafuente y la segunda secretaría de la Mesa corresponderá a un miembro de Ciudadanos.

El acuerdo prevé que MÉS per Mallorca estará al frente de las consellerias de Bienestar Social y Medio Ambiente,mientras que Podemos gestionará la vicepresidencia del Govern y las conselleries de Comercio Indústria y Energía, la de Agricultura, Pesca y Consumo.

De todos modos, MÉS per Mallorca ha querido puntualizar esta mañana que este principio de acuerdo para el Govern balear debe ser ratificado por la ejecutiva del partido.

Parlament balear se constituye esta mañana. De los 59 diputados, 19 son del PSIB-PSOE, 1 de Gent per Formentera-PSOE-EUIB, 16 del PP, 6 de Unidas Podemos, 5 de Ciudadanos, 4 de MÉS per Mallorca, 3 de El Pi, 3 de Vox y 2 de MÉS per Menorca. La mayoría absoluta se sitúa en 30 diputados.