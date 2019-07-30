Público
La izquierda presidirá 22 de las 34 comisiones parlamentarias del Congreso

Habrá una Presidencia del PSOE en 17 comisiones, entre ellas Constitucional, Igualdad, Justicia o Pacto de Toledo. Unidas Podemos presidirá cuatro (Presupuestos, Trabajo, Transición Ecológica y Sanidad) y ERC, una, la Comisión de Industria.

Reunión de la Mesa y Portavoces de la Comisión de Seguimiento y Evaluación de los Acuerdos Pacto de Toledo, en el Congreso. (CHEMA MOYA | EFE)

La izquierda presidirá la mayor parte de las comisiones parlamentarias del Congreso. De las 34 comisiones previstas para esta legislatura (aunque pueden añadirse más en función de las propuestas en el Parlamento), los grupos progresistas se quedarían con las presidencias de hasta 22 órganos, los más relevantes. 

El PSOE presidirá 17 comisiones, Unidas Podemos 4 y ERC una. Del lado socialista caen presidencias tan importantes como la de Exteriores (Sergio Gutiérrez), Constitucional (Patxi López), Educación (José Manuel Franco), Igualdad (Pilar Cancela), el Pacto de Toledo (Josefa Andrés) y el Pacto de Estado contra la Violencia de Género (Beatriz Carrillo).

((Habrá ampliación))

