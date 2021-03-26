MadridActualizado:
El líder de IU, Alberto Garzón, ha abogado este viernes por mantener la unidad electoral de la izquierda con Podemos como un alternativa viable al avance del "modelo neoliberal" y para impedir que partidos "que son punta de lanza de la derecha" revaliden sus mandatos en las próximas citas electorales.
En su discurso de balance con el que se ha dado comienzo a la fase final de la XII Asamblea Federal de IU, en la que se ha revalidado su liderazgo, Garzón se ha mostrado satisfecho del trabajo desarrollado en los últimos tiempos, en los que el partido se ha integrado en el Gobierno de coalición. Ha agradecido el trabajo de la militancia porque, ha reconocido, ser de IU "no está de moda".
Izquierda Unida celebra hasta mañana sábado y en formato mixto presencial y telemático, la fase final de su XII Asamblea Federal, que se desarrollará bajo el lema de "Horizonte República".
Durante el largo proceso de esta asamblea, desarrollada en plena pandemia, el ministro de Consumo, Alberto Garzón, ha revalidado el cargo de coordinador federal para los próximos cuatro años con el 76% de los votos de los militantes frente al apoyo del 20,8% por la lista del crítico a la unidad con Podemos Antonio García Rubio.
Asimismo, el documento propuesto por Garzón sobre el rumbo del partido para los próximos cuatro años ha logrado un respaldo del 75,5%. En él plantea "reforzar IU como movimiento político y social" para contribuir al "fortalecimiento del espacio conjunto de convergencia" con Unidas Podemos, una unión para la que marca una hoja de ruta que empieza por "democratizar" el espacio de los de Pablo Iglesias.
