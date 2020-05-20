Estás leyendo: El Parlamento de Andalucía dedica una ovación a Julio Anguita a la que Vox rechaza sumarse

La presidenta de la Cámara ha asegurado que la muerte del antiguo líder de Izquierda Unida supone una "gran pérdida tanto para la política cordobesa, como andaluza y española".

Salida del féretro de Julio Anguita de la capilla ardiente que se instaló en el Ayuntamiento de Córdoba./ Rafa Alcaide (EFE)

El Pleno del Parlamento andaluz ha dedicado este miércoles una ovación y unas palabras en recuerdo de quien fuera coordinador general de Izquierda Unida y alcalde de Córdoba, Julio Anguita, fallecido el pasado fin de semana.

La presidenta de la Cámara, Marta Bosquet, ha impulsado esta iniciativa antes de dar paso a las preguntas de la sesión de control al Gobierno andaluz dirigidas al presidente de la Junta, Juanma Moreno.

Bosquet ha defendido la conveniencia de dedicar un "reconocimiento especial" a quien también fue diputado en el Parlamento andaluz, Julio Anguita, y ha lamentado la "gran pérdida" que su muerte supone "tanto para la política cordobesa, como andaluza y española", y ha enviado en nombre de la Cámara las "condolencias" por este fallecimiento a los familiares y amigos del político fallecido y a sus "compañeros" de IU.

Tras ello, los diputados presentes en el Pleno -que había arrancado con un minuto de silencio en memoria de las víctimas de la pandemia del coronavirus- han dedicado una ovación en recuerdo de Anguita a la que no se han sumado los diputados de Vox, según ha criticado la parlamentaria del PSOE-A Verónica Pérez.

Desde su cuenta de Twitter, la también secretaria primera de la Mesa del Parlamento ha comentado que "la humanidad no está reñida con la ideología". "Qué pena me da la gente sin alma, sin sensibilidad", ha añadido.

