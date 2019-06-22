Jaume Collboni: "Va a ser un gobierno con la misma alcaldesa, pero va a ser un nuevo gobierno"

El presidente del grupo municipal del PSC en el Ayuntamiento de Barcelona, Jaume Collboni, ha afirmado en una entrevista a La Vanguardia que no darán un cheque en blanco y que el Ejecutivo que se conforme tras las negociaciones no será una simple continuidad del anterior: "Este va a ser un gobierno con la misma alcaldesa, pero va a ser un nuevo gobierno", ha especificado. En la misma línea ha añadido que tienen "un programa electoral que debemos llevar a la práctica".
Sobre la relación del PSC con los Comunes ha dicho que "quiere poder confiar". A cerca del curso de las negociaciones, Collboni ha dicho que "van despacio" porque hay que asumir el nuevo escenario y eso "lleva unos días".
Collboni se ha pronunciado sobre la decisión de colgar el lazo amarillo en la fachada del consistorio ha dicho que ha sido "una decisión precipitada y un error. Nos oponemos porque es un símbolo que divide a la sociedad, aunque haya personas que le den otro atributo", ha explicado. También se ha referido a que han "cumplido con el compromiso de que la alcaldía sea progresista y que no esté subordinada al procés. Nos queda el tercer compromiso, el del buen gobierno, un ejecutivo eficaz, centrado en los problemas de la ciudad.
Sobre la experiencia previa tras la pasada legislatura, Collboni ha dicho que las segundas partes "no son malas si aprendes de las primeras". "Acabó mal porque ellos incumplieron el pacto, pero antes, aunque pasamos momentos muy difíciles, la cohesión del gobierno funcionó", ha sentenciado.
