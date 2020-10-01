Estás leyendo: El presidente de Aragón, Javier Lambán, ingresado en el Hospital Miguel Servet por una indisposición

La prueba PCR que le han realizado para descartar que se hubiera contagiado de la covid-19 ha dado negativo.

El presidente de Aragón, Javier Lambán. EFE/Toni Galán/Archivo

Zaragoza

EFE

El presidente del Gobierno de Aragón, Javier Lambán, está ingresado en el hospital Miguel Servet de Zaragoza por una indisposición que ha sufrido este jueves después de comer, posiblemente por una bajada de azúcar, informan fuentes del ejecutivo autonómico.

La prueba PCR que le han realizado para descartar que se hubiera contagiado de la covid-19 ha dado negativo, añaden las mismas fuentes, que precisan que se le están practicando varias pruebas, pero que el estado del presidente no reviste especial gravedad

Javier Lambán pasará con toda probabilidad la noche en el hospital hasta que se conozca el resultado de todas las pruebas.

