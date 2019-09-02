La exministra del PP Ana Palacio ha calificado de "miserable" que el portavoz del PP en el Senado, Javier Maroto, utilice el nombre de su hermana fallecida Loyola de Palacio "en su propio provecho" en la polémica sobre su empadronamiento en Segovia, al comparar su acceso a la cámara Alta, cuando la política popular ganó el escaño en las urnas.
A través de varios tuit, la que fuera ministra de Asuntos Exteriores se refiere a la entrevista con Maroto que ayer publicó el diario Abc, en la que se le preguntó si no le parecía "algo tramposo" que tras no lograr el escaño al Senado por Álava se empadronará en Segovia para ser elegido senador por la Comunidad de Castilla y León.
Maroto contestó que había un antecedente, el de Loyola de Palacio, que "era una vasca de nacimiento" como él, pero que fue "diputada por Segovia y querida como segoviana, trabajó por todos los segovianos".
Ana Palacio responde a Maroto: "Pida que rectifique el periodista si de un error o malentendido en el diálogo se trata. Porque falta a la verdad y usted lo sabe". Y le recuerda que su hermana fue senadora y diputada por Segovia ganando las elecciones "siempre, y en buena lid".
@JavierMaroto. (1)En entrevista hoy en ABC, el periodista le plantea: "No le parece algo tramposo, después de presentarse como número uno al congreso por Álava y no lograr escaño, empadronarse aquí (Segovia) justo después de las autonómicas para poder ser senador y portavoz?".— Ana Palacio (@anapalacio) 1 de septiembre de 2019
"Nada más lejos de su carácter y trayectoria que la conducta que origina la pregunta. Y de miserable sería enturbiar su memoria para su propio proyecto", concluye la que fuera ministra de Asuntos Exteriores en mensajes publicados este domingo en su cuenta de Twitter.
