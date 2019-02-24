Javier Maroto: "No es razonable que alguien de origen extranjero tenga más facilidades de acceso a las ayudas sociales"

El vicesecretario nacional de Organización del Partido Popular, Javier Maroto, ha evidenciado que las políticas migratorias de su partido no dejan de endurecerse. En una entrevista en La Razón, Maroto no ha dudado en asegurar que "no es razonable" que los extranjeros tengan un acceso privilegiado a las ayudas sociales por delante de los españoles.

"No es razonable que alguien de origen extranjero tenga más facilidades de acceso a las ayudas sociales o preferencia en la sanidad o en educación", ha declarado en dicha entrevista el político vitoriano. "La responsabilidad es de los políticos irresponsables que plantean un sistema que deja en desigualdad a los españoles cuando hay que pedir una ayuda social o acceder a la Sanidad y a la Educación", ha añadido.

Sorprenden estas declaraciones cuando no existe ningún tipo de ayuda social que vaya dirigida exclusivamente a personas extranjeras por el mero hecho de serlo y de las que puedan quedar excluidos los ciudadanos españoles.

Unas declaraciones que vienen a remarcar la dura línea iniciado por Casado en lo referido a políticas migratorias. Casado llegó a afirmar durante la crisis del Acuarius que "no es posible que haya papeles para todos, no es posible que España pueda absorber millones de africanos que quieren venir a Europa". El líder del PP también acusó al Gobierno de provocar un "efecto llamada" por el acogimiento en España de los migrantes rescatados por dicha embarcación.